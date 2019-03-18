Geneva (AA) - On the surface, this looks like a terrible moment for the world’s major military powers to negotiate a deal on preventing an arms race in space.

Last month, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the global disarmament architecture was “collapsing,” citing various diplomatic failures, including Washington’s decision to scrap a crucial nuclear weapons treaty with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has drafted plans for a new “Space Force” on orders from President Donald Trump who has declared space a “war-fighting domain”.

Despite those headwinds, experts from 25 countries -- including China, Russia and the US -- open a 10-day meeting in Geneva Monday aiming to lay the groundwork for a treaty to keep space peaceful.

 Even against the grim diplomatic backdrop, experts say there may be reasons for optimism.

“I hope I am not just indulging in wishful thinking here but I do see some positive initiatives against this rather dark background,” said Paul Meyer, Canada’s former disarmament ambassador and an expert on space security at The Simons Foundation in Vancouver.

