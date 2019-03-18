Share:

WASHINGTON : US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has said the United States and NATO would leave Afghanistan together if it was decided to withdraw from the country.

He made the remarks in his latest statement posted on the official Twitter account of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.

“Working closely with @NATO and other partners and allies has been a priority from day one. We came together. We will coordinate adjustments in our presence together. And if we leave, we will leave together. Together for peace and security for #Afghanistan and for us all,” Ambassador Khalilzad said.

This comes as efforts are underway to find a political solution to end the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan. The fifth round of US and Taliban talks ended on Tuesday last in Qatar. Ambassador Khalilzad in a Twitter post had said that the two sides have agreed in draft regarding the timeline of troops withdrawal and counter-terrorism. However, Ambassador Khalilzad had said that there was no final agreement until everything was agreed as he pointed towards the initiation of intra-Afghan talks and ceasefire.