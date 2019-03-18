Share:

Lahore (PR) - Vivo unveiled the all-new V15 and V15 Pro smartphones in Pakistan at an event in Lahore. The V15 Series brings the first model beyond the NEX to incorporate the industry’s first32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera with upgraded AI technology that combines a stunning full-screen smartphone with an intelligent personal assistant that understands and anticipates consumer needs. Vivo once again is breaking new groundby elevating the mobile experience with this latest affordable V series addition that packs in many high-end technologies that usually feature in only the most premium phones. In addition to the Pop-up Selfie Camera, the V15 Series includes cutting-edge technologies like AI Triple Camera that takes pro-photography on the smartphone to another level, plus the in-display fingerprint scanning.

“Innovation is one of our core values.Aside from the industry’s first Pop-up Selfie Camerawhichgave us the ultimate bezel-less Ultra-FullView display, we are always looking to bring othergame-changingfeatures, such as higher-quality cameras and smarter AI servicesthattransport the mobile experience to a new dimension.” saidMr. Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan.“The V15 Series is a clear example of our commitment in bringing immersive advancedproducts to consumers of all walks of life.”