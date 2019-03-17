Share:

RAWALPINDI- A weeklong, free beekeeping course for capacity building and training of beekeepers and interest persons is being offered by Agriculture Department of Punjab Government, Murree Road, Shamsabad.

The training programme will start here on March 18 with 8.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. timing of the course.

Interested men and women are offered to apply for the course and prospectus of the programme is available at the office of the agriculture department. According to entomologist, Beekeeping and Hill Fruit Pests Research Station, Rawalpindi Asif Raziq, beekeeping plays an extremely beneficial role for the services of mankind by providing honey, an elixir for life and many other products having multifarious uses in the daily life.

The role of honeybees in the field of agriculture is also worth mentioning as besides producing honey, these render pollination services for crops, fruits and vegetables, especially the oil seeds and fodder. Therefore, keeping in view its great significance, it invited the attention of the government for the creation of beneficial discipline. Consequently, Beekeeping and Hill Fruit Pests Research Station was established to focus on capacity building and training programme for beekeepers and interested persons.