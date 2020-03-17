Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 2,160 public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers overloading and plying with route permits.

“Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Monday while reviewing special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details, ITP is utilising all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Special squads have already been constituted under supervision of SSP (Traffic) to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line has been set up to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

The SSP (Traffic) said that proposal is under consideration to cancel the route permit of those transports involved in serious violation of traffic rules for more than one time.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers or other traffic related issues at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-926192-93.