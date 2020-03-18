Share:

LAHORE - About 86 percent of construction work on 660 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Matiari-Lahore transmission line, under CPEC project, has been completed, says spokesperson for National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Tuesday.

Major milestones like completion of 95 percent tower foundations and 40 percent of towers erection had already been achieved, besides the conductor stringing activity had been inaugurated by NTDC Deputy Managing Director Wajahat Saeed Rana at Hasilpur, Punjab. He said that spread over around 890 kilometers, the transmission line was being developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Agreement. National Transmission and Despactch Company (NTDC) and Project Company M/s Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt) Limited (PMLTC) along with NTDC engineers and local sub-contractors were striving hard to meet the stringent timelines.He said the project was designed to have bi-pole HVDC technology, having two converter stations, one each at the ends of Matiari (Interior Sindh) and Balloki (Punjab), three repeater stations and two grounding electrode stations.

The mega transmission line project would evacuate 4,000 Megawatts of power from Coal Based Power Plants in Thar region and thermal power plants including nuclear power plants of Sindh to northern load centers of the country. This transmission facility would primarily be utilized to transmit power generated from indigenous Thar coal based power generation projects with an aim to enhance the share of indigenous fuel based generation and saving the significant amount of foreign exchange. As per the agreed milestones, he mentioned, the project was expected to formally start its commercial operation on March 01, 2021.

The NTDC spokesman said that being the first ever project of the country, to meet the timelines, a large number of local labourers had been employed which was working day and night with the Chinese engineers and NTDC teams and experts with zeal and zest.

HVDC Project Chief Executive Kamaran Siddiqui, EHV-I NTDC CE Altaf Hussain Baloch, Manager (Tech) HVDC Iqbal Haider, PMLTC CEO Dong Gue Xing, Security Division CPEC Projects and officers from NTDC and Chinese company were also present during the inauguration ceremony of conductor stringing activity of HVDC transmission line.