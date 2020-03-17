Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy organised a seminar on “Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Investigation” here on Tuesday.

As many as 55 officers of ANF as well as sister law enforcement agencies participated and benefited from the awareness seminar.

Commandant Anti Narcotics Force Academy Brigadier Abdul Hamid welcomed the audience and highlighted the importance of the seminar.

Twelve senior level officers / experts were invited as guest speakers form relevant stakeholders on Anti Money Laundering / Counter Financing Terrorism (AML / CFT) including Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Customs, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Askari Bank Ltd, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and corporate lawyer.

DG Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Muhammad Airf Malik HI (M) was invited as chief guest for 3rd day i.e. closing ceremony to grace the occasion. Directors and senior investigation officers also attended the seminar.