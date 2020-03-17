Share:

Rawalpindi-An auto-theft gang returned a stolen car to the owner after receiving ransom, putting serious question mark over the performance of Rawalpindi police and other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, a car and motorcycle were also pilfered by auto-theft gangs from different parts of city, according to details.

According to details, a Peshawar-based auto-theft gang returned a stolen car to the owner, Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, against Rs400,000 ransom money. The delivery of the car was made to the owner at Jamrod area after intervention of a notorious criminal-cum-linker of car lifting gang in Sakha Kot area of district Mardan.

The car of Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah was picked up by unknown thieves outside District Courts on March 9.

Separately, the car jackers pilfered a car from the limits of PS Waris Khan, whereas, a motorcycle was also picked up outside a restaurant at Haider Road, the jurisdiction of PS Cantt. Astonishingly, the thieves had left a damaged motorcycle at the scene which was handed over to police by the victim.

“We are trying to trace out the auto-theft gangs. Officers of Rawalpindi police have endeavoured and progressed greatly regarding prevention as well as detection of the crime including auto-theft,” commented a spokesman to City Police Officer when approached by The Nation.

He added police have traced and busted so many gangs so far and recovered vehicles returning to their rightful owners. “InshahAllah we will keep progressing,” he said.

In yet another incident, a team of Elite Force picked up a citizen from Hathi Chowk in Saddar and shifted him to undisclosed location.

According to eyewitnesses, a citizen was travelling on a motorcycle when Elite Force intercepted him at Hathi Chowk and dragged into a vehicle sans registration plates.

Later on, the detainee was moved to some unknown location by the Elite Force leaving his motorcycle on the road.