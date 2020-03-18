Share:

Kandhkot - A session was held here at the premises of Kandhkot Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday to raise awareness about the rapidly spreading of coronavirus.

The session was conducted by Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) in collaboration with KPC and Hira School.

A large number of journalists and doctors, including Dr Waqar ul Islam, PIMA president, Vice President Dr Hazoor Bux Soomro, Pir Bux Bangwar, KPC president, Raja Gopi Chand, Zaheer Hussain Malik, Naseer Ahmed, Ali Sher Malik, Dr Amanullah Baloch, Al-khidmat Foundation president and others attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent doctors shed light on the coronavirus (Covid-19) and the measures needed to be taken for stopping this deadly virus from spreading.

They told the audience that the main purpose of organising the session was to create an awareness among masses about the coronavirus, which had created a panic throughout the world. They informed the virus spread from one person to another, who is in close proximity to the former.

They further told that the likelihood of catching the virus was greater if somebody in close proximity was suffering from flu or he or she was coughing. “So there is a need to beware of this,” they cautioned.

They advised people to wash their hands with antiseptic soap or a sanitizer regularly for minimum 20 seconds, use masks and gloves, particularly at public places and avoid going to crowded places or gatherings.

They further counseled that a medical checkup was necessary for somebody who was suffering from flu, coughing and fever.