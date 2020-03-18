Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have busted a Notorious street criminal’s gang and recovered, snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crimes. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards. Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadeer Ahmed along with other officials who has successfully busted a five member’s street criminals gang identified as Nazam-Ud-Din resident of Golra Sharif, Saeed Ahmed resident of Afghanistan, Toqueer Ahmed resident of pind sanghrial Islamabad, Sabber Ali resident of sector G-11 Islamabad, and Shahid resident of sector G-11 Islamabad.

Police team has also recovered 08 snatched mobile phones, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.