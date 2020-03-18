Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government is fully aware about the threat of coronavirus and all the administrative arrangements to deal with the virus have been completed.

“There is a complete liaison with the federal government over coronavirus issue. The government will not take decisions which create the atmosphere of panic and fear”, he said while chairing a high-level meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee held to cope up with Coronavirus.

The meeting was told that a special committee has been constituted under the supervision of Punjab Finance Minister to review the effects of Coronavirus on economy whereas committees will also be set up at district level under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners in order to deal with Coronavirus at local level.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to review the production of masks, safety kits and sanitizers at local level. The meeting was informed that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would provide ten thousand safety suits within a week. He said that one thousand safety kits had already been provided, whereas, another five thousand more kits were to be supplied soon. He said that all-out measures would be taken for the safety of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. He said that safety kits and masks were being provided to the doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. He said that available resources should be utilized in a logical manner to cope with the situation.

The meeting was informed that healthy persons did not need to wear face mask, and provision of face masks and other necessary to the paramedical staff would be ensured. The CM said that those involved in masks-hoarding would be dealt with an iron hand. The meeting was informed that 90 thousand masks had been recovered during operations against hoarders in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The CM said that the quarantine centres would be established to accommodate more than three thousand corona affected patients in the labour colony of Multan. He sais that the hostels rooms of educational institutions would be used as isolation centres for the virus-affected persons. He further directed that medical check-up of passengers, arriving from other provinces should be conducted at the bus stands. The meeting also stressed on the need of establishing a helpline to provide awareness about coronavirus at district levels. A briefing was given about precautionary measures being taken by the government to save from coronavirus and the participants of the meeting gave their recommendations in this regard. Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Member Provincial Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG PDMA, head of Special Monitoring Unit and high officials attended the meeting. Secretary SH&ME and Secretary P&SH attended the meeting through video link from Commissioner Office Multan.

CM condemns Indian firing at LoC

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by India at the Line of Control. Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pak army soldier and urged the international community to take notice of unprovoked firing by Indian forces. The CM said that unprovoked firing is a proof of the failure and the cowardice of the Indian army.

CM takes notice

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The Chief Minister directed that murderers of double murders should immediately be apprehended.

CM condoles death of Saraiki novelist Zafar Lashari

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous Novelist of Saraiki language. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude. The Chief Minister while paying tributes to the literary services of the late said that his unforgettable achievements for the promotion of Saraiki literature would long be remembered.

CM grieved over religious scholar’s death

Chief Minister Punja Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the deaths of religious leader Mufti Khan Muhammad Qadri and mother of Council Member of Lahore Press Club Usman Nadeem. In his condolence messages, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to their families to bear this loss with fortitude.