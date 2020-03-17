Share:

ISLAMABAD-Apple is readying even more new iPhones than initially thought. According to a report from 9 to 5 Mac, code discovered inside iOS 14 shows evidence that the company is planning to release an iPhone 9 Plus, which will act as a larger alternative to an upcoming line of more budget-focused devices. The discovery of the code is the a first in terms of legitimate references from Apple’s about the upcoming iPhone 9 (which may still be called the iPhone SE 2) and has been rumored for about a year. The phones will likely replace the current lineup of iPhone 8’s which come in two different sizes - a 4.7-inch display and a 5.5-inch display. 9 to 5 Mac reports that both phones will use Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which is used in its current premium devices, including the iPhone 11 Pro.