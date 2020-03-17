Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to close down all the shrines, gyms, physical training camps, swimming pools, and playing areas for kids in the jurisdiction of capital city for three weeks, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Islamabad issued a notification to state that the decision has been taken in wake of impending Coronavirus threat.

The ICT administration has taken several other measures to check spread of the virus so that the residents are not exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the administration raided a house in sector F-7/2 of the capital and confiscated 35 cartons of various varieties of masks stocked for selling at higher rates.

According to the officials, the cartons contained around one lakh masks. They said four people have been shifted to lockup.

The officials chased a vehicle from 6th Road Rawalpindi up to the house in sector F-7/2 and recovered the stock of the masks worth millions of rupees.

The officials said that drug controller and his team conducted the raid.