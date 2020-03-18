Share:

MULTAN-Secretary Specialized Health, Nabeel Awan along with Secretary Primary Health, capt (retd), Muhammad Usman, paid a visit to the country’s largest quarantine area consisting of 2976 rooms here on Tuesday.

The quarantine has been set up at Labour Welfare Complex located in Industrial Area of the city. Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul- Haq and Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak were accompanying the visiting secretaries.

Speaking at presser, provincial secretaries stated that pilgrims returning from Iran through Taftan would be made to stay at this quaratine.

They informed that out of total 15,000 pilgrims, 1,200 belonged to South Punjab adding they (pilgrims) would be kept at Multan and Bahawalpur quarantines. Only five suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted at Nishtar hospital, they informed and added that a mechanism would be formulated to mitigating the rush of people at the health facility.

Doctors, nurses paramedics were the front line force of health department and their lives would not be put on risk at any cost, they assured. They urged media to play its role for awareness of the masses including hand hygiene and cleanliness, saying that people should adopt social distancing.

Mask was not mandatory for each one of us and elderly people over 60 were more vulnerable for the virus, they clarified.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division and DC visited Nishtar Hospital to check the arrangements. Focal Person for Coronavirus, Dr Naveed Jamal briefed the officials on latest situation. NMU VC, Dr Mustafa kamal Pasha was also present.

PFA seals food

point on recovering

impurities, expired stock

Punjab Food Authority seized 600 kg adulterated red chilies, 300 kg each expired material, raw material and 200 kg manufactured products in a crackdown at Food and grain market.

Food safety teams of PFA raided at food points and spices factories at the market and sealed Talbina Food for stocking expired stock.

Led by Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi, the teams conducted raids at Ali Masla Chakki, Maqsood Ahmed chilies grinding mill and Talbina private limited on early Tuesday morning.

Kheer mix, a type of dessert, with sugar free and honey flavors was being prepared by using almond, khoya and other ingredients at the food point.

Red chilies mixed with different impurities were also recovered in a huge quantity, said a spokesperson for PFA. These material causes lung, stomach caners and other diseases.