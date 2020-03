Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The employ­ees of District Accounts Office observed strike on Tuesday to press the government for increase in sal­aries and acceptance of other demands.

The subcommittee of Auditors Association had giv­en the call for observing the strike and closing dif­ferent sections of District Accounts Office. The pro­testing employees gathered in front of the District Accounts Office in the district headquarters complex Tajazai and raised slogans in favour of their demands.