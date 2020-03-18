Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Around eight cattle traders were arrested here on Tuesday on charges of violating section 144.It is worth-mentioning here that since the district administration has imposed a ban on all public gatherings due to the fears of coronavirus, it has invoked section 144 for the purpose.On receiving information that dozens of cattle traders had gathered near Nawabshah railway crossing, Mehran police reached the spot and apprehended eight of them, namely Kamran Qureshi, Adnan, Jameel, Ashfaque, Zahid, Muslim, Sarwar and Muhammad Abbas. However, several traders managed to flee from the spot.Police have lodged the case against total 11 cattle traders under section 188, while the hunt for the remaining traders was on till the filing of this news.

Woman robbed of valuables:

Meanwhile, three armed bike riders intercepted an aged woman, mother of a local advocate, in Scheme No-II, Satellite Town and looted three gold rings from her and fled away from the spot. Police have started searching for the suspects after registering the report.