SUKKUR/KHAIRPUR - Five persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a railway engine (locomotive) at a railway crossing on Piyaro Wah Road near Rohri near here on Tuesday.Two children and a woman were among those killed in the incident.Those who perished in the accident were identified as Rustam Shaikh, 55, resident of village Patni near Rohri, Dur Muhammad Phulpoto, resident of village Visro Wahan near Therhi of Khairpur district, Zarina, wife of Wahid Bux, (mother of Dur Muhammad Phulpoto), seven-year-old girl named Bisam, daughter of Dur Muhammad, and a four-year-old Ali Raza, son of Dur Muhamnmad.The bodies of the deceased could not be lifted from the spot for two hours due to a dispute between district and railway police over the jurisdiction.At last, railway police shifted the dead bodies to taluka hospital Rohri for the postmortem examination. Later, these were handed over to their relatives for the burial.