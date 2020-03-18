Share:

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has on Wednesday reiterated that all exams have been postponed till June 1 for the safety of the children which is paramount to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government.

The federal minister maintained that the government will continue to review the situation and take necessary decisions to protect the children.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic as the number of patients in Pakistan has increased to 240.