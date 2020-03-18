Share:

BADIN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal on Tuesday warned the traders against hoarding the items of daily use, saying strict action would be taken against them.

He was presiding over a meeting of traders from across the district here at Darbar Hall.

The meeting was held in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, especially in Sindh.

The DC also issued directives to the assistant commissioners of all talukas of the district as well as mukhtiarkars to regularly visit markets and bazaars to check the rates of eatables and other essential commodities and ensure stern action against the hoarders.

Siyal also appealed to the ordinary people to ensure that their homes, offices and localities remained clean so that they could prevent themselves from the spread of fatal virus.

“We all must wash our hands before eating food and drinking water,” he stressed.

Representatives of traders, on the occasion, assured the DC that they would make sure that items of daily use were not hoarded and that consumers could get these items at affordable prices.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Zulfiquar Ali Rind.