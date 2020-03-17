Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained federal government from proceeding upon a summary moved by Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the re-employment of its member engineering Humayon Aktar Khan.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the petition moved by the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz against the re-employment of aforementioned officers.

Earlier, the Mayor had also written a letter to the secretary interior not to proceed upon the summary on last Friday.

The single judge bench of the IHC after hearing preliminary arguments has restrained federal government from proceeding upon said summary till next date of hearing.

Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Mayor and pleaded that the summary cannot be approved by the ministry of interior because it is contrary to the rules.

The summary regarding re-employment of said officer was written last week by the Human Resource Directorate (HRD) of CDA in which Interior Ministry was asked to take up the matter of the re-appointment of member engineering with the federal government.

Humayun Akhtar Khan, an engineer and a grade-20 officer of the authority, is basically a director general services. However, he has been assigned the charge of member engineering CDA on look-after basis by the federal government as a stopgap arrangement.

Whereas, he is also holding an additional charge of Chief Officer, MCI.

Meanwhile, the Member Engineering Humayon Akhtar Khan attained his superannuation on Tuesday and he was given a farewell from his colleges on his last day in office.

He was the person who moved a reference against the mayor alleging him for corruption to the Islamabad Local Government Commission, which backfired as IHC out turned the said reference as well.

In past, a similar summary to give re-employment to the Member Planning Asad Mehboob Kiani was also moved to the federal government in previous regime of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. However, same could not be materialised as well.