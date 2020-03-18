Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Cabinet was apprised of the overall situation relating to Coronavirus and the steps taken by National Coordination Committee to deal with it.

Briefing the media men here regarding the Federal Cabinet meeting, she said that a Committee is working in cooperation with provincial governments to monitor the situation and take steps, which are also being informed to public on daily basis.

She said thst Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while giving briefing on budget strategy paper, said that unprecedented achievements have been made in a relative shorter period of time.

She said that the Cabinet overviewed the amounts spent on food security, health, higher education, tourism and other sectors.

She said that incumbent government has paid Rs 5000 billion debt, financially empowered the ministries and increased revenue by 17 per cent. Under PSDP,Rs 700 billion and under public private partnership Rs 250 billion were earmarked, she added.

She said that due to the bad policies of previous governments, a long term programme was adopted for reducing the higher load of utility bills.

The Cabinet was briefed in detail on energy situation of the country and was informed that all areas of energy including production, delivery and distribution have shown improvement.

She said that Prime Minister, on the occasion, was apprised about the measures taken to increase exports of the country on which he expressed satisfaction.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri said that all big religious gatherings have been postponed in a bid to contain spread of the Coronavirus.

He said that functions and gatherings of other religions like Holi have also been postponed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Qibla Ayaz appealed to the Ulema to come forward and play their due role in creating awareness regarding precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

Minister for Aviation informed that National Security Committee’s decision of diverting international flights to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi airports has been reviewed and now all international flights are allowed to operate on other international airports of the country, except Gwadar and Turbat airports from Saturday.

He said that all the international flights coming to Pakistan will be disinfected properly, while passengers on domestic flights will have to pass through the screening procedure.