LAHORE - Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry on Monday said that Isolation wards should be set up outside of the hospital premises so that other patients and medical staff could not fall victim to Coronavirus. Addressing a press conference, he suggested that the people should not come to hospital with minor flu and cough problem, adding that hospitals may install screening and vigilance equipments at the entrance of hospital.

He said the government should provide at least 4500 ventilators in the province, adding that only 600 ventilators were functional while were 200 out of order. He said the government should provide free of cost coronavirus diagnostic kit to hospitals, to all government, semi government and private hospitals for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

He said that YDA was going to launch an awareness campaign for the prevention of coronavirus epidemic. He said that some private hospitals had charged heavy fee for coronavirus test and the government should take necessary action and make it free of costs.

He said that doctors should examine the infected patients according to international SOPs so that patients and doctors could be saved from Coronavirus threat.