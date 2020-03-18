Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami has suspended its ongoing campaign against inflation and unemployment and all other political activities because of Corona virus outbreak in the country.

JI’s Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Wednesday offered all medical facilities running under the banner of the Jamaat-e-Islami in different cities for the facilitation of the virus infected patients, and also announced full support to the government efforts to cope with the crisis.

“Hospital, dispensaries, ambulance services and medical staff of Al-Khidmat Foundation are available free of cost for the service of the nation in this testing time. We will fully cooperate with the government if it needs the facilities for any purpose,” he said, adding the JI workers were standing with the government to mitigate the threat. He also established a medical board to create awareness among the masses about COVID-19. He said the JI delegations will hold meetings with leader from different political parties and personalities from different social sectors to pursue them to play their role to create awareness and remove panic among masses. Similarly, he said a campaign will be launched against hoarders and those who were selling essential daily routine items at high prices instead of providing relief to the masses in the prevailing situation.

Senator Siraj was of the view that closing down mosques due to the fear of coronavirus was not a good idea, rather a cleanliness campaign of mosques should start across the country. He said people should bow before Allah Almighty and seek His forgiveness to get rid of this pandemic.

The JI chief demanded of the government announce relief package for the laborers and other low income class people who lost every earning facility and sitting idle in their homes. He said the government should waive off the electricity and gas bills to the people earning less than Rs25,000 per month.

He termed the prime minister address to the nation disappointing, saying the PM tried to create panic among the masses instead of spreading hope and courage among them.