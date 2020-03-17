Share:

Rawalpindi-The lawyers have decided not to appear before courts to contest cases till April 5 as a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In this regard, a notification was issued by the President District Bar Association (DBA) Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal Shah here on Tuesday.

According to notification, the lawyers of district Rawalpindi have decided not to appear before courts for contesting cases till April 5, 2020 in order to avoid spread of novel coronavirus.

However, the legal fraternity will contest important cases such as bail, stay orders and certificates of succession, the notification read. The president also said all the applications for pre-arrest bails should also be postponed till April 5.

Meanwhile, the citizens demanded the district government to conduct screening of scores of oil tanker drivers coming to Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) Morgah from different part of country including Taftan border, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh, Karachi and other areas as precautionary measure to prevent outbreak of novel Covid19 in the city.

The demanded the Deputy Commissioner and the officials of district health department to depute doctors teams tasking them to examine the drivers and conductors of the oil tankers in Morgah.