HAFIZABAD - The news aired by some electronic channels regarding the death of a citizen of Hafizabad in Mayo Hospital Lahore due to coronavirus was absolutely baseless as the lab tests of the deceased were declared negative. According to the CEO health Dr. Rahmat Ullah Saqib and MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Rehan Azhar, the deceased Ghulam Imran resident of Sukheke Mandi (Hafizabad District) who has recently returned from Muscat was Hepatitis patient and was brought to the DHQ Hospital in critical condition the previous day. However, his blood was sent for lab tests. They further said that due to his bad condition, he was referred to Mayo Hospital Lahore where he died due to liver failure and his lab tests regarding coronavirus were declared negative. Meanwhile, the DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza visited DHQ Hospital and said that isolation wards have already been setup and two Qurantine centers have also been setup and all precautionary measures have been taken in this connection. He said that not even a single corona patient has so for been detected or reported from any place of the district. He appealed to citizens not to be panicked and cooperate with the administration in the implementation of the government directives to contain this menace. He advised the media to desist from creating panic by airing or circulating unauthentic news. Meanwhile, a special Cell has been setup in the district complex in this respect and Dr. Zaheer Amir Khokhar Deputy District Officer Health has been appointed as focal person.