KARACHI - To contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the megalopolis, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday directed closure of all the bachat bazars and mela festivals organized within the jurisdiction of Karachi Municipal Corporation.All the permissions issued by the KMC for organizing bachat bazaars, festivals had been temporarily suspended or cancelled with immediate effect, according to a letter issued by KMC to All Karachi Bachat Bazar Association and others concerned.