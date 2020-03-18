Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed declined of 9.68 percent during the first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, as many as 1,081,272 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-February (2019-20) against the sale of 1,197,222 units in July-February (2018-19), showing negative growth of 9.68 percent, according to PAMA. The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 4.46 percent and declined to 700,194 units this year against 732,918 units last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also dipped by 7.32 percent to 14,540 units from 15,689 units last year, in addition the sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed nominal decrease of 0.89 percent from 16,893 units to 16,742, it added.

Similarly, United Auto motorcycles also went down from 255,038 units to 225,561 units, showing decrease of 11.55 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 25.59 percent from 112,086 units to 83,400 units. Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 10.42 percent from 7,473 units in last year to 6,694 units in the same month’s current year. The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 38.61 percent by going down from 15,586 units to 9,567 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 46.48 percent from 8,166 units to 4,370 units, the data revealed.