ISLAMABAD - Keeping the country’s coronavirus outbreak in view, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has stopped the process of national identity cards renewal. According to the notification, 90,000 people visit NADRA offices daily for the purpose of card renewal, out of which, 50,000 have expired CNICs. Gathering of such a large number of people heightens the risk of spreading coronavirus. Keeping this in view, NADRA has decided to extend the expiration dates of CNICs expiring between September 1 2019 and June 30 2020. According to the notification, the new expiration date of these cards will now be July 1 2020.