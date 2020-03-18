Share:

ISLAMABAD - Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff, has paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Air Force for its role and sacrifices in defending the country.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the PAF Air War College, Faisal, on Tuesday.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed, Commandant Air War College.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, Admi­ral Zafar Abbasi paid rich tributes to the role and sac­rifices of the Pakistan Air Force in the defence of the country. He said that the Force must keep in mind the emerging trends and make endeavours to deal with complex and dynamic security environment facing the world today.

He was of the view that joint efforts remained cen­tral to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today’s warfare sin­gle handedly.

He further said that Pakistan Navy is always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country, said a press release issued here by the Paki­stan Navy.

Later on, the Naval Chief also met foreign officers undergoing course at the premier institution.

PAF Air War College is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pa­kistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are pre­pared for assumption of key Command and Staff ap­pointments.