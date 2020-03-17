Share:

ISLAMABAD - She played the ultimate supportive wife as she cheered on her husband’s one-man-band performance of his greatest hits. Nicole Kidman, 52, looked overjoyed as she danced, sang and cheered on her husband Keith Urban, 52, during an intimate concert posted to his Instagram account. The Australian actress and the country singer put on their performance in the wake of a similar show from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and an upcoming home gig from John Legend. Nicole looked playful and youthful in a low-key black long sleeve shirt with a graphic front. She paired the relaxed look with dark jeans and black fur-lined boots, and she had her curly blonde locks tied back in a messy bun. At times, the Moulin Rouge actress stayed back out of sight or adjusted Keith’s stools ahead of a quieter number. But she also got up and danced next to him and had some banter with his collaborator Jeff Linsenmaier, who cued up prerecorded music and played some percussion and keyboards throughout the short set. ‘He’s gonna be called Instaband,’ Keith joked. ‘I’m basically just playing karaoke.’