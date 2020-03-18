Islamabad - As the deadly coronavirus spreads in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said there is no need to panic as the war against novel coronavirus could be won by following a five point advisory.

“You do not need to panic. It is our belief that life and death are in the hands of Allah. We as a nation need to win this war against coronavirus,” emphasised the Prime Minister in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday night.

He warned the public that coronavirus will spread as countries having better health facilities could not halt its spread. Join hands to battle coronavirus as no government, including America and China, were able to tackle it alone. It is because of joint efforts that they are surviving. He said that the virus was spreading in many countries and the government was studying responses of other governments and how they were acting to eliminate the pandemic.

READ MORE: US Senate approves $105B virus aid bill, sends to Trump

He asked the people to adopt five precautionary measures to overcome the highly contagious disease. The virus was dangerous for old people since it attacked their already-weakened immune system. Everyone must avoid gatherings of more than 40 people, especially those behind closed doors.

Handshaking must also be avoided as the contagion can easily spread through physical contact.

 

READ MORE: UK to develop ‘game changer’ COVID-19 test: PM Johnson

Those arriving from abroad should go on a 14-day self-quarantine.

 

In a bid to lessen burden on healthcare staff, only those with severe symptoms should visit hospitals for coronavirus testing because every flu and cough is not COVID-19, he added.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Italy deaths near 3,000 with 475 in a day

 

He advised the nation that every person should not get himself/herself tested based on mild flu symptoms, the testing kits need to be only used for people who were in real risk from the virus, such as elderly patients.

 

READ MORE: Palestine calls for int'l intervention to prevent Israeli annexation of West Bank

The Prime Minister said the government is vigilant and taking all-out measures to control the epidemic.

 

Prime Minister said that the government was following the situation closely, adding that Pakistan cannot afford the same response as seen in western countries. 

READ MORE: COVID-19: Pakistan leader's test clear after China tour

 

“Our economic situation is very fragile,” he said. “If we close down the country, what will happen to the poor? People will die of hunger here,” he said.

 

READ MORE: Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Waziristan, four soldiers martyred

The Prime Minister said that an economic committee will determine how the government can cope with the coronavirus situation.

 

Imran Khan said that he feared food prices will once again rise as profiteers and hoarders will resume illicit activities. He said that nearly all the industries across the world are collapsing; Pakistan will also have to face severe problems.

READ MORE: JI defers protest drive against government due to Corona virus

 

He pointed out that first it will affect our exporters despite our exports having recently increased - our textile industry is running at full capacity.

 

READ MORE: NDMA to send 14-tonne ready-  to-eat meal for students in Wuhan

“Business will get affected. The economic committee will monitor which areas are being affected and how the government can help them, they will keep a check on inflation,” he said.   

 

Warning hoarders with stern action if they tried to create problem for the people this time, he said the government will use full force to bring them to justice.

READ MORE: Turkey congratulates North Macedonia on NATO accession amidst Syria's 'Idlib crisis'

 

The Prime Minister said a coordination committee and an economic committee have been formed to tackle the situation. He praised Pak Army and Balochistan government for rendering matchless services at Pak-Iran border.

 

READ MORE: Small-scale War between Nuclear-Armed India and Pakistan would Harm Global Food Supply: NASA Study

He also praised the efforts of doctors and nurses and said that the government will help them in their ‘Jihad’ against the coronavirus.

He added that he understood the plight of overseas Pakistanis at this hour, especially the Pakistani students who were stranded in Wuhan.   

 

READ MORE: Pakistani, Indian troops exchange heavy firing across LoC

Furthermore, the Prime Minister asked Ulema to perform their duty to guide masses at this critical juncture in history.

 

There are a total of 237 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan as of now, and the country has witnessed a rapid increased in the number of infected over the last 36 hours.

READ MORE: Iran 'will continue to respond’ to Soleimani’s Murder as Iraqi Militia Rockets Rain Down on US Bases

 

Overall, Sindh has 172 confirmed cases while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has 16, Balochistan 16, Islamabad four, Gilgit-Baltistan three, Punjab 26 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported none till now.