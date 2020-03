Share:

Relentless political tussle which was expressed after Imran’s dhuma is still proceeding without any despite. Our present government still appears in resistance mode and constantly reprimanding past governments for present monetary emergencies and is still incapable to control rising issues of price hike. I demand our prime minister to consider how to bailout Pakistan from monetary emergencies and not about just speak about past governments.

HAFSA NOOR MALIK,

Karachi.