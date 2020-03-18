Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pak Army Sepoy embraced martyrdom in unprovoked fire by the Indian army troops in Shahkot sector along the Line of Control (LOC), according to the military officials.

A statement by the media wing of the military said that on Tuesday Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Shahkot Sector along LOC with heavy weapons. “Pakistan Army responded effectively, targeting the posts which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material,” said the statement. It further said that during the exchange of fire, one brave soldier Sepoy Wajid Ali, aged 20, a resident of District Dadu, embraced shahadat. The martyred soldier valiantly responded to Indian ceasefire violations, the ISPR added.