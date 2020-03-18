Share:

LAHORE - The historic meeting of the leaders reinforced the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to take all-weather and time-tested friendship to new heights.

It further reinforced the commitment to further strengthen the existing unique equation, not only for the benefit of the two countries but for the whole region. The entire gamut of Pak-China strategic relations was discussed during the meeting.

After the bilateral meeting, the signing ceremony of two Memorandums of Understanding and four Letters of Exchange was held the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. President Dr. Arif Alvi and President Xi Jinping witnessed the ceremony.

An “MoU on Establishing Joint Working Group on Science and Technology and Agriculture between the Governments of China and Pakistan will lead to establishment of two separate Joint Working Groups, one on science and technology and the other on agriculture, under the overall rubric of CPEC.

While the “MoU between Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA) and Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan (NFS&R) on Strengthening Cooperation on Plant and Disease Control” will help in monitoring and control of major pests and diseases and improve agricultural productivity. Letters of Exchange signed at the ceremony will play an important role in combating Covid-19 in Pakistan.