Pakistan has blamed India for violating various ceasefires since February 2019 when the two South Asian rivals were involved in close 'limited' aerial combat.

The Pakistan Army has claimed that Indian has initiated a ceasefire violation with small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since last week, cross-border fire has increased between the neighbouring countries, resulting in the deaths of security personnel.

In 2019, both India and Pakistan claimed that there were more than 3,000 incidents of cross-border fire between the two countries.

At the time, Islamabad rejected allegations that there were any militant camps in the Pakistani-administered Jammu and kashmir and, invited foreign journalists and diplomats to visit the airstrike site.

India and Pakistan have a long-standing dispute over Kashmir. The countries have fought three wars since they attained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947, two over Kashmir and a third over Bangladesh.