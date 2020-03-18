Share:

Palestine on Wednesday called on the international community to prevent Israeli attempts to annex territories of the occupied West Bank.

The appeal by the Palestinian foreign ministry came after Miki Zohar, an Israeli lawmaker of the Likud party, presented two bills to allow annexation of the Jordan Valley, the north of the Dead Sea and the Hebron hills.

"This plan is the actual implementation of the U.S. peace plan, known as the Deal of the Century," the ministry said in a press statement.

Zohar also proposed a bill aimed at allowing death penalty for the Palestinians.

The ministry statement warned of the "serious repercussions" of the two bills on achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution.