LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday announced to close National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park for visitors in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threat. Chairing a departmental meeting at Jillani Park (Race Course Park), PHA Director General Muzafar Khan said the department had taken the decision to protect people from coronavirus threat. He said the National History Museum, Gymnasium and Sports complex would be opened for general public when normalcy return. He appealed to the participants of the meeting and PHA officials to adopt precautionary measures.