LAHORE - A PML-N ticket holder from NA-68 Ch Tanvir Ahmad Gondal and Ch Bashir Ahmad Gondal called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Tuesday at his residence and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) alongwith his supporters. MNA Hussein Elahi was also present.

It may be recalled here that Bashir Gondal had previously contested election twice against Ch Wajahat Hussain and was a ticket holder of PML-N for a Punjab Assembly seat.

Thanking the political figures joining the party, Ch Parvez Elahi said that his party will give more surprises of political desertions and defections in the days to come.

“Many more N-League leaders are also in contact with us”, he said. Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif had not done any work other than creating obstructions in his tenure.

“He paralysed the province by creating obstructions in every welfare work”,Parvez Elahi added.

The PA Speaker said that his party was an ally of the government with Tehrik-e-Insaaf and fully supporting the government on every front.

He said that Hussein Elahi had spread network of development works in his constituency. “We are in the process of starting provision of Sui Gas in Gujrat, establishing 1122 centres in Jalapur Jattan and starting motor cycle ambulance service in narrow streets”, he said.

Ch Amjad Gondal, MPAs Abdullah Yousuf and Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, former Naib Nazim Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Jhalid Asghar Ghural, Haji Salim Khokhar, Malik Imtiaz Ahmad Goga, Syed Mohsin Ali Khan, Syed Hashim Ali Shah, Syed Abul Hassan Shah, Sahibzada Qurban Afzal, Sajjad Iqbal Butt, Ch Maqsood, Ch Razi Mehr, Ch Munir Ahmad, Ch Arif Lambardar, Ch Arshad Bhatti, Malik Muhammad Naeem, Ch Gul Shehzad Warraich, Mir Saquib and Mirza Usman were among other political leaders also present on the occasion.