Share:

Man dies at Mayo Hospital from hepatitis

HAFIZABAD - The news aired by some electronic channels regarding the death of a citizen of Hafizabad in Mayo Hospital Lahore due to coronavirus was absolutely baseless as the lab tests of the deceased were declared negative. According to the CEO health Dr. Rahmat Ullah Saqib and MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Rehan Azhar, the deceased Ghulam Imran resident of Sukheke Mandi (Hafizabad District) who has recently returned from Muscat was Hepatitis patient and was brought to the DHQ Hospital in critical condition the previous day. However, his blood was sent for lab tests. They further said that due to his bad condition, he was referred to Mayo Hospital Lahore where he died due to liver failure and his lab tests regarding coronavirus were declared negative. Meanwhile, the DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza visited DHQ Hospital and said that isolation wards have already been setup and two Qurantine centers have also been setup and all precautionary measures have been taken in this connection. He said that not even a single corona patient has so for been detected or reported from any place of the district. He appealed to citizens not to be panicked and cooperate with the administration in the implementation of the government directives to contain this menace. He advised the media to desist from creating panic by airing or circulating unauthentic news. Meanwhile, a special Cell has been setup in the district complex in this respect and Dr. Zaheer Amir Khokhar Deputy District Officer Health has been appointed as focal person.

RPO directs officials to redress people grievances at police station

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmed Kausar said that police officers and personnel should perform their duty with honesty, impartially and diligently and listen carefully to every person comes in police stations and ensure assistance on their merit. He expressed these views in cash prize distributing ceremony among the police officers and personnels. RPO said that police’s official not only boosted up the morale of the force but also got success in achieving the trust and confidence of the people by eliminating these hardcore criminals in the Region. He has hoped that the police officers and personnel would also perform their duties better than ever and encouragement of police officers and personnel would be continued to perform their best in future. Later on ceremony, RPO Afzal Ahmed Kausar and SSP Investigation Branch Najeeb ul Rehman has distributed cash prize and commendation certificates among police personnel.