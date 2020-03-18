Share:

LAHORE - Religious leaders of various schools of thought have assured their utmost support for the measures taken to combat Coronavirus. This was announced in a meeting of District Peace Committee chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed. Ulema and religious leaders unanimously emphasized the need of larger unity and interfaith harmony. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed and SP Security Bilal Zafar. Religious leaders assured that they would launch a campaign to raise awareness about Coronavirus. Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said that Coronavirus crisis would have to be addressed with a national approach. The CCPO said that the virus spread would be hard to control if the precautionary measures are not taken. He further said spreading the Islamic message of cleanliness being half the faith needed to be spread. He said that frequent hand washing should be encouraged by everyone and social gatherings should be avoided under the present circumstances. Events like weddings should also be avoided in the prevailing situation” concluded the CCPO.