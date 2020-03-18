Share:

Supreme Court on Wednesday has given green signal to Arshad Mahmood Malik to temporarily serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

During the hearing of a case pertaining to the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as PIA’s CEO, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that the country is suffering from coronavirus due to the negligence of PIA and incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government has not taken any step to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. We have been requested to halt judicial proceedings but the courts will not be shut at any cost, he remarked.

The top judge asserted that the situation at the quarantine centers in Pakistan is terrible as no facilities are being provided to the patients.

Justice Gulzar further remarked, “Should we close PIA as it is playing with the lives of people.”