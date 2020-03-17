Share:

ISLAMABAD-Scarlett Johansson escaped New York City for a quieter pace in nearby The Hamptons with fiancé, Colin Jost, by her side recently. The 35 year old actress bundled up in a heavy wool coat as she left a grocery store with her main man amid reports that Saturday Night Live postponed its next three shows due to coronavirus concerns. Scarlett kept cozy in the chilly weather wearing a thick brown jacket with a black-and-white printed scarf wrapped around her neck. Her khaki colored slacks were rolled up above her ankles to reveal a pair of red, white and blue loafers. The Avengers star went slightly incognito with a black beanie covering her platinum blonde hair and brown rectangular sunglasses. Jost followed closely behind his soon-to-be bride with a shopping cart full of brown paper bags and fresh flowers.