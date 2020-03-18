Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that to counter the situation caused by the spread of Novel Coronavirus, the Local Government Department has decided to purchase more than one million soaps and distribute it among the public as one of the basic preventive measures.

The provincial minister said that Sindh government would take all those possible imperative steps that would be necessary to keep the people safe from the Caronavirus. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that directives had been issued to every union council and union committee to purchase soaps worth Rs 1 lakh.

The provincial Minister for information and Local Government said that the soaps would be purchased and distributed to the public soon, so that its use could help protect people to some extent from the effects of Coronavirus. He said that campaign regarding distribution of soaps would be publicized largely through media so that people could get it easily as soon as possible. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in the first phase all Union Councils would purchase soaps worth rupees one lakh, after which gradually, if needed, the campaign would be extended. There were 1175 Union Councils and 351 Union Committees in Sindh province. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that people should not be worried about the rapid spread of the Coronavirus as at this moment in time the situation was under complete control, adding that, the Sindh government was in a state of high alert.

The provincial Minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was personally monitoring all the situation and he had also issued clear instructions to all members of his cabinet in this regard.

Sindh registers 11 new cases of coronavirus

With 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid 19) by Tuesday noon the total number of affected patients in Sindh surged to 155, including the two fully recovered, said a spokesman of the provincial health department.

Five of these patients tested positive, he said they hold a history of visiting Saudi Arab in recent past while six were those returning from Iran.

Of the 153 Covid, 19 positive cases, presently under treatment in the province, 36 were said to be in Karachi and one in Hyderabad while 119 of them were the pilgrims who had returned from Iran, via Taftan border.

These affected individuals, from amongst the 234 pilgrims transported to the dedicated isolation center in Sukkur for necessary assessment, belong to different parts of the province.

According to the spokesman of the total 234 pilgrims, 115 have tested negative while those identified to be inflicted with the virus are being assisted to not only complete their essentially required quarantine period but also provided with needed medical support.

The province has also registered recovery of two of the patients who were said to have resumed their normal lives.

Sindh Govt establishes Corona Virus Relief Fund

Sindh government has established a coronavirus relief fund with the seed money of Rs. three billion, tweeted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister here Tuesday evening.The Chief Minister, Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants to the CM along with Pakistan Peoples Party MPA were said to be contributing their one month salary to the fund.