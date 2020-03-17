Share:

ISLAMABAD-SpaceX aborted the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket at the last second due to an engine issue. During the live stream, an operator counts down from 10 and enthusiastically shouts ‘liftoff’, but quickly says ‘disregard, we have an abort.’ The rocket’s onboard computer triggered the shutdown moments before the scheduled 9:22 AM EDT takeoff after detecting an issue with one of the engines. SpaceX later tweet: ‘Standing down today; standard auto-abort triggered due to out-of-family data during engine power check.’ The firm is set to announce the next launch date of the Falcon 9 that is sending another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit ‘once confirmed on the range.’