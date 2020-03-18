Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Department of Human rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) organized a training session regarding protection of labour rights at Labour department on Tuesday. The training session was chaired by Deputy Secretary HR&MA Muhammad Yousaf while labour officers and inspectors on human rights were also present on the occasion. Muhammad Yousaf said that labour rights were of fundamental importance while the Punjab government had already launched Punjab Labour Policy 2018’ with emphasis on simplifying the existing labour legislation, improving its enforcement through revamping inspection, and rationalization of labour wages with a shift towards a fair wage. He added that the Punjab Labour Policy pledges to formulate a strategy to protect labour rights. Representatives of labour department said the department had committed in document that a survey of child labour would be carried out in order to assist the Bureau of Statistics to assess quantum of labour. The Domestic Workers’ Policy has been prepared by Labour Department with the consent of the government and initiating administrative measures to facilitate women workers at the workplace like establishment of day-care centres, separate washrooms and separate meal places for women workers.