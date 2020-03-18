Share:

Turkey congratulated North Macedonia on Tuesday on its accession to NATO.

“#NorthMacedonia’s accession to @NATO has been ratified by all Allies. Congratulations my friend @Dmitrov_Nikola, welcome to the Alliance!,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Spain ratified Macedonia’s accession to NATO. Skopje's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said that "With this, we are completing an effort of three decades."

“The Spanish Senate has just ratified North Macedonia’s accession to #NATO. With that, all Allies have welcomed our soon-to-be 30th member. Congratulations, North Macedonia!,” Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Zagreb that North Macedonia is set to become the 30th member of the North Atlantic Alliance. “We welcome the fact that Croatia has been a strong supporter of NATO’s open door policy”, Stoltenberg told reporters in Zagreb after meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanović. Milanović said that he had talked with Stoltenberg about the situation in the world, the region, Syria, migrants problem, but above all about the presence, work and participation of Croatian units in the mission in Afghanistan. Macedonia will join Albania, Croatia and Montenegro as the 4th country in the Western Balkans to become a NATO member.