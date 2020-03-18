Share:

DADU - Two brothers were seriously injured in a road accident while a drug addict attempted suicide here on Tuesday.

Reports say that Ihsan Ali Mari, 14, and Suleman, 17, both real brothers, were on their way to their home on a motorbike from Sehwan Sharif that when they reached Naing Sharif Road, a speeding car hit their bike.

Resultantly, they sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Sehwan Sharif’s Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid. Doctors said that legs of both brothers had been fractured in the incident.