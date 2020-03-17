Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Bani Gala and Bhara Kahu police stations over poor performance.

According to the officials, SHO Bani Gala, Inspector Ahmed Kamal and SHO Bhara Kahu Inspector Shoukat Ali have been suspended in the light of complaints by the residents of the area.

The IGP has also served show-cause notice to ASP Bani Gala Rana Tahir Hussain for his failure to properly supervise the SHOs.

Taking notice of the poor performance of the officers, the IGP said that sluggish attitude would not be tolerated in any case.

He said the police was ever ready to assist and protest lives and property of the residents.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a notorious street criminals gang and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which busted a five members street criminals gang, later identified as Nazam-Ud-Din, a resident of Golra Sharif; Saeed Ahmed, an Afghan national; Touqeer Ahmed, a resident of Pind Sanghrial, Islamabad; Saber Ali, a resident of sector G-11 Islamabad, and Shahid, a resident of sector G-11 Islamabad.

The police team also recovered eight snatched mobile phones, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation, have confessed their involvement in several such incidents in the area of Ramna, Golra and Shalimar police stations.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.