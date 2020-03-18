Share:

ISLAMABAD - Promoting women’s empowerments and gender equity through film, the US Mission in Pakistan’s American Film Showcase screened US documentaries and conducting workshops with a US documentary specialist March 2 to 13.

The Showcase featured special screenings in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore of “Qualified,” a documentary that profiles American racecar driver, Janet Guthrie, the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, said a US embassy statement issued here.

“RBG,” which details the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was also shown exclusively for the first time in Pakistan at the PNCA in Islamabad.

“The US Mission to Pakistan screened films by women and about women, offering insights into American society and fostering mutual understanding between the United States and Pakistan,” said Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Lisa Heller.

“The American Film Showcase served as a venue for Pakistani and American film experts and enthusiasts to share their stories with a wider domestic – and international – audience.”