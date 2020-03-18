Share:

FAISALABAD-Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has placed water tankers at various points in the city for hand and mouth washing by the general public to save them from coronavirus pandemic.

WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary said Tuesday that the tankers were placaed at Clock Tower Chowk, Koh-e-Noor City Chowk and Sadar Bazaar Ghulam Muhammad Abad and these would remain available from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm daily.

These tankers have chlorine mixed water while WASA staff will remain present near these tankers and

provide soap and sanitizers to the people. He appealed the general public to wash their mouths and hands through chlorine-mixed water and get them protected from coronavirus.

Two killed

in ROAD accidents

Two persons were killed in two different road accidents on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car overturned on Khurarianwala Road near Bahmniwala. As a result, Arasalan died on the spot while Haris and Mansoor received injuries. The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital.

In another accident, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariq Morrh on Narrwala road. As a result

motorcyclists Tariq died on the spsot while pillion rider Azhar sustained injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital.